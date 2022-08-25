Dallas-area Methodist ministers seek exemption from Texas abortion law

AUSTIN — Four North Texas-based Methodist ministries sent a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Thursday seeking an exemption from the state’s abortion law, citing religious freedom.
The ministers, who are part of the North Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church, said the law violates the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act. With an exemption, the ministries seek to continue counseling and guiding individuals about abortion without civil or criminal prosecution.
“As part of their work as ordained ministers, they provide pastoral care and confidential counseling to pregnant people and their families as they make decisions about abortions,” their attorney Jessica Vittorio said in the letter.
The letter refers to the United Methodist Church’s Social Principle, a foundational part of their denomination.
While the Methodist Church’s belief in “the sanctity of unborn human life makes (the church) reluctant to approve abortion, (it is) equally bound to respect the sacredness of the life and well-being of the mother and the unborn child,” it said.
The doctrine states that the denomination is against abortions and particularly late-term abortions, but that the church does not universally object to or seek to prohibit all abortion procedures. Instead, it states that “a decision concerning abortion should be made only after thoughtful and prayerful consideration by the parties involved, with medical, family, pastoral, and other appropriate counsel.”
“We recognize tragic conflicts of life with life that may justify abortion, and in such cases we support the legal option of abortion under proper medical procedures by certified medical providers,” it said.
The letter was sent the same day a newly enacted Texas law further restricted abortions. The so-called trigger law makes it a felony crime to perform an abortion punishable by up to life in prison. The only exception is if the life of the pregnant patient is at risk.
Texas also remains under the “Heartbeat Act” which allows any private citizen to sue anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected - about six weeks of pregnancy. A conviction could result in up to 10 years in prison for the defendant and up to $10,000 for the plaintiff per case.
Texas lawmakers have said they are considering extending this law to include from the point of conception.
The ordained ministers argue that under such restrictions, the state of Texas would be burdening their freedom to exercise religion and hindering their ability to serve their congregation. It also hinders their congregation’s right to practice religion in accordance with Methodist principles.
Representing attorney Jody Rodenberg, of Dallas-based Sommerman, McCaffity, Quesada & Geisler, said the law substantially burdens these pastor’s free exercise of religion and those same rights for women who are considering medical procedures to terminate pregnancy.
“As required by the law, the pastors outline their requested remedies, which include seeking an exemption making clear their religious freedoms are not burdened,” Rodenberg said. “Clergy across the state are faced with similar circumstances, and they need clarity to fulfill their duties as leaders of their congregations and communities.”
