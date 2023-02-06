Child care operators rally for school choice

AUSTIN — Texas child care businesses have joined the school choice movement.
Several child care center owners gathered at the Texas Capitol on Saturday to push for legislative changes they said would support the industry, rather than force many to go bankrupt.
“We’re here today due to the unintended negative consequences of a series of well-intentioned but mistaken legislation,” said David Fincher, a learning center director in the Dallas area. “The Legislature has it within their power this session to save the failed child care market and deliver school-ready children to prekindergarten.”
“School choice would be a win for our children, a win for child care and a win for our state economy,” he added.
Over the past 30 years, Texas lawmakers have been trying to tackle the lagging education of early learners.
Surveys and studies have found that roughly half of Texas kindergartners are not school-ready when they enter the classroom.
To address this, lawmakers passed legislation in 2015 to create high-quality prekindergarten for eligible students. They boosted that again in 2019 by extending it to full-day prekindergarten.
Still, roughly half of Texas students don’t meet state standards.
Fincher said this is because Texas lawmakers have chosen to place the responsibility of lifting up early learners in the public school system rather than partnering with child care centers that have the skillset and proven record of preparing young learners for school.
Child care centers say they have faced several challenges in the past few years, many exacerbated by the pandemic.
For example, child care pay continues to fall short of a living wage in Texas, with a typical childhood educator earning $4.41 per hour below a living wage, according to data from the Prenatal-to-3 Policy Impact Center.
Stace Jones, a child care center owner in Lubbock, said Texas pushing early childhood development into public classrooms is exacerbating the problem.
As 3- and 4-year-old students who previously would have attended day care are turning to public schools, private facilities find themselves with a larger percentage of children younger than 3.
Jones said this has added costs, as the ratio of adult to child is larger the younger the child is. Therefore, the facility has to pay for more adults, which ultimately raises the price per student and pushes out families who can afford the care, he said.
“We can’t compete with free,” he said.
There are roughly 500,000 3-year-olds and 500,000 4-year-olds in Texas, but not every child is eligible for full-day preschool in a Texas public school.
Jones argues that by allowing for school choice for 3- and 4-year-olds, parents can select the best educational opportunity for their child — whether that be public school or in a private facility.
He added that he believes this will enhance education as a whole, as both the public and private sectors would have to continually innovate and improve their quality of education in order to recruit students.
“Every moment of every day (as a child care provider), you come in and you have a purpose for what you do. There’s a passion for what you do, and I really feel for those families that do not get the opportunity to have the choice and have to pick free over what they know is better for their children,” Jones said.
The school choice movement has gained momentum this legislative session with Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick both pledging not to end the session in May without passing school choice legislation.
Last week, Abbott threw his support behind education saving accounts that would allow parents who withdraw their children from public or charter schools to receive a deposit of public dollars into government-authorized savings accounts.
That money could be used for a variety of educational purposes, including private school tuition.
Jones and Fincher said they favored a similar idea specific to 3- and 4-year-olds who could use the funding to pay for day care.
Public school districts have voiced concern with any form of school choice, saying they believe it will take necessary funding from public schools that are already struggling to provide for students and keep teachers in the classroom.
“Texas is in the bottom quarter of the nation in public school funding. Instead of taking more money away from Texas children through vouchers and voucher schemes, we believe the state should fund education both adequately and equitably,” said the Coalition for Public Schools in a statement.
Child care facility owners made the same arguments in their favor, claiming that without school choice, their industry is too deprived of children.
“Competition is vital to an industry that wants to provide high-quality service. School choice does just that: lets the parents decide if they want to keep the children with us (in private care) or in the public school system,” said Rusty Simpson with the National Childcare Coalition.
Lawmakers are in session until May 29. So far, a couple of bills have been filed in favor of school choice.
