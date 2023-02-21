AUSTIN — A bill filed in the Texas Senate on Monday creates an election review process that authors said will increase transparency in the state’s elections.
Senate Bill 1039 looks to establish a civil administrative review process to “identify and improve access, security process, document and accuracy of election.”
It provides a civil complaint procedure for election judges, candidates, county chairs or state chairs of a political party, presiding judges and others when they believe there has been a mishandling of an election.
The complaint will be referred to the Secretary of State who will determine if an audit is necessary. If the audit finds a violation, then the Secretary of State could take necessary action up to assigning a conservator to manage that election authority.
It was filed by state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston and state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Tyler.
“SB 1039 is just common-sense transparency legislation that increases the public’s confidence in the election process,” Bettencourt said in a statement. “This bill lets the public ask questions and elected officials answer them just like what should be occurring to set up a civil discourse, just like it used to happen, and used to be the standard for best election practices.”
James Slattery, senior supervising legislative attorney with the Texas Civil Rights Project, said SB 1039 was an “outlandishly bad bill.”
Slattery argues that it lacks standards, allowing, for example, a review to be triggered for a simple human error on a document such as a date or an unchecked box.
He added that there is no provision in the bill to punish those who make false claims or claims without merit, unnecessarily burdening counties and the Secretary of State’s Office, and the bill lacks a mechanism to allow counties and election offices to challenge a decision.
“It’s clear the goal of all this is to allow partisan candidates to intimidate and harass election officials,” Slattery said. “All these bills that seek to put new restrictions, new red tape on elections, it's totally the wrong direction. We should be making voting more accessible and updating our systems for the 21st century.”
