AUSTIN — At least 77 Texas state representatives have signed on to a bill that would ban transgender women from participating in female sports in public colleges and universities.
House Bill 23, also known as the Save Women’s Sports Act, was filed by state Rep. Valoree Swanson, a Spring Republican.
It would not only disallow those born biologically male from participating in women’s teams and competitions at the collegiate level, but also close loopholes in the University Scholastic League, Swanson said. It also provides legal remedies for female athletes who believe their safety, opportunity and competitive standing was impacted by a school that allowed a transgender woman to participate in a women-only sport.
“I am proud to announce that, once again, my colleagues in the Legislature are standing with me to protect fairness in women’s sports,” Swanson said in a statement. “Women have fought tooth-and-nail to enshrine their right to equal opportunity in high school and college sports. We must not lose ground and allow biological males to endanger the safety and advancement opportunities for young women in college and in UIL sports.”
The bill is an expansion of a law passed last session that bans transgender female youth from participating in school-sanctioned female sports in grades K-12.
Johnathan Gooch, communications director for Equality Texas, said data shows that states with trans-inclusive policies have seen a boost in participation when it comes to women’s sports.
Gooch said he believes if lawmakers are truly interested in protecting women’s sports, they should be “focused on building bridges, not excluding college students who are eager to get in the game.”
“Sports are an integral part of Texas culture. and in a state named for friendship, it’s difficult to fathom why lawmakers want to intentionally exclude young adults from participating in college level sports,” Gooch said.
