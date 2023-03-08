AUSTIN — About 90% of Texas is experiencing a shortage of primary care health providers. A bill by state Sen. Cesar Blanco, D-El Paso, looks to change that.
Senate Bill 1700, also known as the Healthcare Expanded and Accessed Locally for Texans (HEAL Texas) Act, aims to address workforce shortages in the health care industry by reducing barriers among nurse practitioners.
“Our state is facing a healthcare crisis and fewer and fewer physicians are practicing in rural and underserved areas,” Blanco said.
Nurse practitioners are often the only health care providers in rural parts of the state, but they face two barriers.
First, they are required to practice under a delegator physician - a doctor who oversees the decisions made by the nurse practitioner.
Second, those delegator physicians can charge up to $50,000 a year for their service without being required to physically meet patients in the community.
Blanco said removing the delegator physician barrier will encourage more nurse practitioners to stay in small communities without being priced out. The bill also allows nurse practitioners to “practice to the full extent of their professional ability as 26 other states in the United States already do,” he said.
“This bill is not about doctors; this bill is not about nurses,” Blanco said. “This bill is about Texans getting the quality health care that they need. We can deliver better access, we can deliver better options by passing HEAL Texas.”
He added that in parts of West Texas, which he represents, the lack of medical providers means some drive more than 100 miles to the nearest physician, or put off critical preventative care until it’s too late.
For older Texans who are likely to rely more heavily on the health care system, they often go months waiting for an appointment.
“My senior citizen constituents have told me that West Texas is a great place to retire, but not necessarily a great place to grow old,” Blanco said. “But these stories and these challenges are not just limited to West Texas, this is a statewide problem.”
Rob Schneider, with AARP Texas, said he favors the bill as Texas continues to age.
About 3.7 million Texans are age 65 or older. By 2050, there will be 8.3 million Texans 65 and older, per state projections. Schneider said this will only increase the demand for all types of health care services..
“The legislature is taking steps by expanding telehealth services as well as expanding access to high-speed internet, and while these are important components that AARP supports, it's essential that there are trained healthcare practitioners available to provide in all communities across the state where they're needed,” Schneider said.
Texas Nurse Practitioners President Cindy Weston too praised the bill, calling it "bold" and "common sense."
"Removing outdated regulations will allow highly skilled nurse practitioners to step into our state’s healthcare shortage areas and provide much-needed care to more Texans," Weston said. "Twenty-six other states, all branches of the US Military and the (United States Department of Veterans Affairs) already allow nurse practitioners to practice to the full extent of their training and licensing. It’s time Texas did the same. ”
Dr. Caroline Duffy, a primary care physician, said she believes the bill will actually harm patients.
Duffy cited a study by the Hattiesburg Clinic that found that where these barriers are removed, costs rise and outcomes decrease.
She said this is because medical doctors spend years in school and residency programs to become experts in diagnosis and treatment, while nurse practitioners do not. Allowing nurse practitioners to make medical decisions they are not qualified to make could lead to patients participating in costly and time-consuming tests and scans that are unnecessary.
She added that states that have reduced barriers are not seeing a rise in nurse practitioners in rural communities, as they had hoped, citing the study.
Duffy said she instead advocates for loan repayment programs offered to doctors who practice in rural communities for five or ten years.
“I'm worried about adding to the cost for Texas. We already spend way too much on health care,” Duffy said. “We need to figure out other ways to get clinicians to the rural areas.”
