AUSTIN — President Joe Biden laid out a series of immigration reforms Thursday that he said would allow for expanded opportunities for immigrants to enter the country legally while also enacting harsher punishments for those who do not.
The new enforcement measures will increase security at the border and reduce the number of individuals crossing unlawfully between ports of entry, White House officials said.
“We can’t stop people from making the journey, but we can require that they come here in an orderly way under U.S. law,” Biden said.
The first measure imposes greater consequences for those who enter the country illegally.
Effective immediately, individuals who attempt to enter the U.S. without permission, do not have a legal basis to remain and cannot be expelled pursuant to Title 42 will be increasingly subject to expedited removal to their country of origin and subject to a five-year ban on reentry, officials said.
Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice announced new regulations they said would “encourage individuals to seek orderly and lawful pathways to migration.” In turn, this would reduce overcrowding along the southwest border and the strain on the immigration system, they said.
Biden also said the federal government is taking steps to expand legal pathways so that individuals no longer have to subject themselves to expensive, unsafe and time-consuming journeys for the prospect of getting to the U.S.
The effort will allow migrants from Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti with U.S.-based sponsors to enter the country legally through a program previously used by displaced Ukrainians and Venezuelans.
Up to 30,000 individuals per month from these countries can come to the U.S. for a period of two years and receive work authorization. These individuals would have an eligible sponsor and pass vetting and background checks, officials said.
In an effort to discourage illegal crossings, those who irregularly cross the Panama, Mexico or U.S. border after Thursday will be ineligible for the program and will be subject to expulsion to Mexico. Mexico has agreed to accept returns of 30,000 individuals per month from these countries who fail to use these new pathways, Biden said.
“My message is this: If you’re trying to leave Cuba, Nicaragua or Haiti, and have agreed to begin a journey to America, do not just show up at the border,” Biden said. “Stay where you are and apply legally from there. Starting today, if you don’t apply through the legal process, you will not be eligible for this new parole program.”
Other new immigration measures include tripling the number of refugees accepted into the U.S. from Latin American and Caribbean countries to 20,000 in 2023 and 2024. The federal government is also working on launching an online appointment portal to reduce overcrowding and wait times at U.S. ports of entry.
Also, the Biden administration will allocate nearly $23 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Mexico and Central America.
“Recognizing that no one country can respond to these needs alone, this assistance will help support shelter, health, legal assistance, mental health and psychosocial support,” White House officials said.
Biden added that while his administration will continue to do everything it can to mitigate the issues at the border, they are only temporary solutions. It is incumbent on Congress to install a more permanent solution, he said.
He said congressional Republicans have rejected his comprehensive border plan and his request for an additional $3.5 billion to secure the border and funds for 2,000 new asylum officers and personnel and 100 new immigration judges.
“The actions we’re announcing today will make things better, but will not fix the border problem completely. There’s more that has to be done,” Biden said. “Until Congress passes the funds and a comprehensive immigration plan to fix the system completely, my administration is going to work to make things better at the border using the tools that we have available to us now.”
The remarks come days before Biden is scheduled to make his first trip to the U.S. border with Mexico since he was elected president.
He will go on Sunday to El Paso, where White House officials said he will meet with local officials and address border enforcement operations.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said that although he is glad Biden is coming to the border, his visit “can’t be a check-the-box photo op.”
“(Biden) must take the time to learn from some of the experts I rely on the most, including local officials and law enforcement, landowners, nonprofits, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s officers and agents, and folks who make their livelihoods in border communities on the front lines of his crisis,” Cornyn said in a statement. “If he wants to make this a meaningful trip that seeks tough solutions to the unmitigated disaster his policies have created, I’d be happy to point him in the right direction.”
Following the release of Biden’s plan, David Stout, chairman of the Texas Border Coalition and El Paso County commissioner, said he believes Biden’s presence on the border could “help provide the momentum needed for real, long-term solutions at and between the land ports entry, rather than a piecemeal, Band-Aid approach.”
The Texas Border Coalition is composed of border mayors, county judges and economic development commissions focused on issues that affect 2.5 million people along the Texas-Mexico border region. It works with the state and federal government to educate, advocate and secure funding for transportation, immigration and border security, per its website.
“For over two decades, TBC has urged Congress to address our nation’s outdated and ineffective immigration laws,” Stout said. “We need federal action to provide the resources and processes to allow migrants legal entry, while also managing the border efficiently and orderly.”
The migrant crisis has been under greater scrutiny as of late.
In early December, thousands of migrants attempted to cross the U.S. border into El Paso, a West Texas city, in a single weekend, prompting state and national Republicans to rebuke the end of Title 42, with a sunset scheduled to come weeks later.
Title 42 is the public health measure put in place by the Trump administration at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. It allows the federal government to repel migrants who enter the country illegally before they are able to seek asylum.
The latest U.S. Border Patrol data reports that there have been 1.7 million expulsions under the rule. But the same individual may be apprehended and expelled several times.
Title 42 was set to expire on Dec. 21, but the U.S. Supreme Court stepped in at the last minute and placed a temporary national injunction on the lifting of the rule. Justices are expected to hear oral arguments on the case in February.
“We can secure our border, fix the immigration system to be orderly, fair, safe and humane. We can do all this while keeping lit the torch of liberty that has led generations of immigrants to America,” Biden said. “We can do this by remembering who we are.”
