Advocates hopeful for women health care investments

AUSTIN — Texans rallying at the capitol Thursday said they believe this will be the year legislators make substantial investments into women’s health.
Advocates held the first Texas Women’s Healthcare Coalition Advocacy Day at the capitol where they, lawmakers and allies gathered to push their legislative priorities as it pertains to the state making greater investment in women’s health.
“This is more than just a human rights issue, although that should be enough,” said state Rep. Claudia Ordaz, D-El Paso. “For those that prioritize tax dollars and businesses over health care, I’ll frame it this way: Health care for low-income women means that we have more active workers, fewer sick days, more money to put into the economy, children that grew up in less stressful environments and improved mental health for all family members.
“Investment in health care access is investment in Texas’ future,” she added.
One of the key issues advocates are pushing for is the expansion of Medicaid to cover new mothers up to 12 months postpartum.
Last session, the expansion passed in the House but was reduced to six months in the Senate. Now, it remains in limbo as federal agencies have found issues with how the bill was written.
State Rep. Toni Rose, D-Dallas, said she filed a bill that would expand coverage to 12 months postpartum on Thursday. A similar bill has been filed in the senate.
Advocates said this bill is important because roughly one in four Texas women of child-bearing age do not have health insurance. They fear that number will rise after continuous Medicaid coverage, enacted during the pandemic, ends on March 31.
Kristen Lenau, who organized the event, said the bipartisanship on the issue — Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan have said they support the measure — gives her hope that it will pass at 12 months in both chambers this session.
“We are really encouraged to see the interest in postpartum Medicaid expansion,” Lenau said. “We’re gonna keep engaging with the legislature to support postpartum Medicaid expansion, and we hope that they will continue to see it as a necessity in Texas.”
Advocates are also asking lawmakers to do more when it comes to helping rural communities, where oftentimes patients have to drive hundreds of miles to find care.
“Women deserve access to birth control, breast and cervical cancer screening, postpartum depression screening and chronic disease testing and treatment,” said Carolina Cogdill, CEO of Haven Health in Amarillo.. “We want to ensure that quality family planning and related preventative health services are available to all individuals of reproductive age who want and need services and by removing social, cultural, financial and geographic barriers to care.”
Advocates also praised the $87 million in increased funding for the state’s Women Health Program in the preliminary budget.
For Brigitte Pittman, continued investing in women’s health care, particularly this program, is personal.
Pittman said that as a mother of three young children she did not have insurance and could not afford regular health screenings. She added that she went four years without receiving a well-visit checkup or birth control, even though she knew she did not want another child.
Turning to friends while battling stress and depression, she was guided to state services that helped her receive access to affordable health care.
She said the state programs saved her life, where medical professionals were able to help her with her depression but also detect her diabetes early and ensure she had the medication she needed to manage the disease.
“I know that it sounds like a stretch to say that the Healthy Texas Women Program saved my life, but I truly credit it for me standing here right now,” Puittman shared. “I was in such a dark place when I reached out to my friends and was pointed in that direction. If I hadn’t had that support and that knowledge given to me, I don’t know that I would be standing here today.”
