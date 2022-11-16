Activists want end to Operation Lone Star

AUSTIN — Several nonprofits have called for the immediate end of Operation Lone Star, denouncing the state military mission as a misuse of state funds.
Launched in March 2021, Operation Lone Star is the military mission along the Texas-Mexico border to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking. So far, the operation has cost Texas taxpayers more than $4 billion.
“They're not securing in the border, they're terrorizing our community,” said Tania Camacho, of La Union del Pueblo Entero, on Operation Lone Star presence in her community. “There is an overwhelming amount of state troopers and National Guard agents hanging around our community, patrolling (towns), patrolling the neighborhoods. Over $4 billion has been wasted instead of investing those dollars in our school system, instead of investing those dollars in more access to health care for our border communities.”
The small news conference was held Tuesday outside the state Capitol, where members of the Senate Committee on Border Security were discussing the impact of Operation Lone Star in Texas and on residents.
The nonprofits made three specific requests, which they reiterated before lawmakers during public testimony.
The first is a call on Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to immediately discontinue the operation.
Second, they said they want the Texas Legislature to launch a quick and transparent investigation of the impacts of the operation on the lives and rights of Texas border residents and immigrant families.
Lastly, they said they would like both Abbott and the Texas Legislature to redirect the billions of dollars the state has spent on the operation and invest it in the needs of border communities such as health care, nutrition education, housing and jobs.
“Operation Lone Star is a concrete example, a concrete result of a terrible intent to distort the narrative that pins migrant families and asylum seekers as criminals and as a threat to the United States. These narratives do not reflect the reality of border residents and migrant families,” said Fernando Garcia, executive director at Border Network for Human Rights. “This state meddling in federal immigration enforcement is illegal, unconstitutional and very dangerous.”
Operation Lone Star touts more than 323,000 migrant apprehensions and more than 21,600 criminal arrests, with more than 19,200 felony charges reported, as of Friday.
Abbott on Monday doubled down on border efforts, promising county judges along the Texas-Mexico border that Texas would continue to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking. He also urged them to reach out to their congressional leaders to advocate for federal assistance.
“Texas has done more than its fair share for far too long,” Abbott said. “The time has come for the federal government to do its job.”
