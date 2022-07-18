Abortion, gun safety among top issues at Texas Democratic convention

DALLAS — Abortion and gun safety measures remained top of mind at the Texas Democratic state convention in Dallas last weekend.
Propelled by recent events, including the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade and the Uvalde massacre of 21 students and teachers, Texas Democratic leaders focused on rallying delegates around the two issues, promising change to current laws if elected in November.
“We are not a people who would ever deny you or anybody the right to make their own decisions about their own bodies,” said Beto O’Rourke, Democratic candidate for governor, during his convention speech. “Nor do we turn our backs on law enforcement when they beg us not to sign permitless carry into law, which allows almost any Texan to carry a loaded gun publicly without a background check, without any training or any vetting whatsoever.”
O’Rourke called Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is running for this third term, “chaos,” adding that he represents “corruption,” “cruelty” and “incompetence.”
“But he is not Texas and he is not us,” O’Rourke said.
Many Texas elected officials and candidates zeroed in abortion access and gun safety as two key issues.
One event was headlined by elected officials and candidates who support abortion rights, as well as O’Rourke’s wife, Amy O’Rourke.
At a separate event, elected officials and candidates released a formal letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to do more to secure access to medicated abortion in the state. They also provided a list of five proposals on how to achieve it.
Event attendee Jakob Lukas, of Travis County, said abortion access and commonsense gun legislation were two of his top priorities.
“Women should be the ones to decide what to do with their bodies, (and) gun violence is a uniquely American problem,” Lukas said. “This is the party that will protect our children and empower women.”
Melissa Al-Ahmadi, of Harrison County, said that although policy priorities are important, her main focus was getting Democratic leaders elected in November.
“All the things that (O’Rourke) is talking about right now – expanding Medicaid, fixing the grid, making sure people have access to safe, effective health care – that can't happen if (Democrats) don't have people in Texas state Legislature (and) state government positions,” Al-Ahmadi said. “That's the most important thing we can do until November.”
While O’Rourke broke a fundraising record Friday, raising more money than Abbott — and any Texas politician — in a single reporting period, he still faces an uphill battle in overtaking a vocally conservative state that has not elected a Democrat to a statewide office in nearly three decades.
O’Rourke acknowledged this, urging delegates to continue knocking on doors, registering voters and talking to Texans who did not vote in the last election.
“After very few generations (of Texas Democrats) are afforded the opportunity to fight for the state of Texas, when everything — and I mean everything — that we care about is on the line, we should consider ourselves so lucky,” O’Rourke said.
In a statement Monday, the Texas Republican Party criticized the Democrats as “political extremists” who adjourned their convention over the weekend without formally adopting a platform, a move necessitated by a lack of quorum.
“The Texas Democrat platform will now be written behind closed doors by party bosses,” said Matt Rinaldi, chairman of the Texas Republican Part, in the statement. “The Republican Party of Texas is proud to be a grassroots-led party with a platform drafted by the more than 5,000 delegates in attendance at our convention, which is still the largest political gathering in the country.”
