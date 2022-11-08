AUSTIN — Greg Abbott will be Texas governor for a third term.
Abbott took an early lead in the night, securing 56.2% of the vote against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, who had 42.67% of the vote, as of 10:15 p.m.
Decision Desk HQ, a company that reports election results, projected Abbott’s win around 9:23 p.m. CST.
“Texans sent a resounding message: They want to keep Texas the beacon of opportunity that we have provided over the past eight years,” Abbott said during an election night event in McAllen. “(Keep) a Texas where working families can flourish like Texas, where students can be prepared and inspired for college or for a career, but a Texas that supports our law enforcement officers and our military. Where we safeguard our fundamental freedoms, and a Texas where everybody has a path to prosperity.”
Abbott and Texas Republicans have made a concerted effort to court south Texans, a previous Democrat stronghold, as Republican voters. Abbott also kicked off his campaign in January at the Hispanic Leadership Summit in McAllen and celebrated his primary win in South Texas.
Abbott focused much of his campaign on rising inflation and economic pressures under President Joe Biden, a Democrat, as well his strong-arm approach to border security. Texas has spent billions of dollars on Operation Lone Star, the state military mission along the Texas-Mexico border to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking.
“Texans have demanded a more secure border,” Abbott said. “But listen, where and if Congress falls short Texas must continue our unprecedented efforts to secure our border.”
O’Rourke focused on reproductive rights, hoping to gain votes following the fall of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court case that was overturned in June. He also often stated he would be a governor that “fully funds public schools and supports teachers.”
Abbott and O’Rourke zigzagged across the state in an effort to get out the vote. Each raised millions of dollars and spent just as much throughout their campaigns.
O’Rourke, who held his campaign rally in his hometown of El Paso, thanked his supports and family saying "this may be one of the last times I get to talk in front of y'all."
While Abbott has declared victory, votes are unofficial until canvassed.
