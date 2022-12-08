AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday he intends to appoint former State Sen. Jane Nelson as Texas Secretary of State.
The announcement comes a day after current Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott submitted a letter of resignation to Abbott, citing a desire to return to his private legal practice.
“I thank Secretary Scott for his tireless work educating Texas voters how they can participate in the electoral process and safeguarding the integrity of our state’s elections. Senator Nelson’s lifelong commitment to public service and deep understanding of state government will be assets in her new role ensuring the critical duties of Secretary of State are fulfilled,” Abbott said in a statement.
The Secretary of State is the state’s top election official. They are appointed to the role by the governor and confirmed by the state senate. Their tenure can continue as long as the appointing governor is in office, according to the Texas Constitution.
Nelson, who served as a state senator for 30 years, did not run for re-election this year. During her tenure, she served as the Chair of the Senate Finance Committee since 2014.
An important role for the SOS is to oversee the state’s Elections Division, which assists county election officials and ensures the uniform application and interpretation of election laws throughout Texas. In addition, the officeholder is the keeper of official records and serves as senior advisor and liaison to the governor on border and international affairs.
Following the announcement, Nelson thanked Abbott on Twitter for his confidence in her to do the job.
“Voters expect fair elections with accurate, timely results, and I am committed to making that happen,” she said. “Texans with all political views should have faith in our election system.”
Nelson will take over for Scott at the start of the new year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.