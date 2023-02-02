AUSTIN -- Gov. Greg Abbott voiced support for education savings accounts during an event in Corpus Christi Tuesday.
An education saving account allows parents who withdraw their children from public or charter schools to receive a deposit of public dollars into government-authorized savings accounts. The uses of those dollars are restricted to educational purposes.
Several other states including Arizona, Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee have implemented ESAs.
In Texas, lawmakers created a similar program in 2020 for students with special needs.
Abbott said the "overwhelming success" of that program has led the Texas Legislature to propose expanding it to all students.
"Our job, as leaders of Texas, is to provide the best education possible for our children," Abbott said. "No one knows better how a child can flourish than their parents, but without educational freedom parents are hindered in helping their child succeed. That must change, and it must change this legislative session."
Earlier this week, a new report by the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs found that most Texans - regardless of where they live - favored school choice.
School choice has also become synonymous with a voucher program that would allow tax dollars slated for education to follow the child rather than be tied to a school or school district. In this program, parents could use state funding to enroll their child in a private or religious school.
Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have named passing school choice one of their top priorities this session.
"Hundreds of thousands of people move to Texas every year because of the freedom and opportunity that Texas provides, and because we don't like the government running our lives," Abbott said. "Parents know that same freedom and opportunity should apply to their children's education."
The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, and Liberty For The Kids, a Texas-based nonprofit that is pushing for school choice, have called the proposal a potential "big win" for education freedom in Texas.
Professional teacher and education associations say differently.
The Texas Classroom Teachers Association said it will continue to urge lawmakers to keep state funds in public schools.
Shannon Holmes, executive director of Association of Texas Professional Educators, added that in Abbott touting the program, he failed to mention any of the negatives she said would come with such a program.
"Voucher programs, no matter what you call them, will harm the public schools that are the bedrock of Texas communities,” Holmes said. “Most school funding is issued on a per-pupil basis, so every student with a so-called ‘education savings account’ would negatively impact a district’s revenue for operations, facilities, etc., as those costs do not decline in proportion to the decrease in enrollment.”
Lawmakers are in session until May 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.