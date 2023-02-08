AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott announced a statewide plan Monday that would ban TikTok on state and personal devices used for state business. Each state agency will have until Feb. 15 to implement its own policy to enforce the plan, a news release said.
“The security risks associated with the use of TikTok on devices used to conduct the important business of our state must not be underestimated or ignored,” Abbott said in a statement.
Abbott and many state and federal leaders nationwide have raised concerns about the popular video platform and its association with the Chinese Community Party. Many have said they fear that the Chinese are using the app to harvest data from a user’s device, including details about a user’s internet activity.
Abbott first ordered all Texas state agencies to immediately ban the use of TikTok on any government-issued devices in early December, joining multiple states. Since then, public universities across the state have banned the use of TikTok on campus Wi-Fi.
This directive takes the previous order a step further by requiring agencies to develop a plan that would ban and prevent the download or use of TikTok and prohibited technologies on any state-issued device identified in the statewide plan.
This includes all state-issued cell phones, laptops, tablets, desktop computers and other devices capable of internet connectivity. Each agency’s IT department would also need to strictly enforce this ban, it said.
Additionally, each agency would need to implement network-based restrictions that prevent the use of prohibited technologies on agency networks by any device including on personal devices.
“It is critical that state agencies and employees are protected from the vulnerabilities presented by the use of this app and other prohibited technologies as they work on behalf of their fellow Texans,” Abbott said.
Jamal Brown, with TikTok Communications, noted the impact these bans will have on users.
“We’re sorry to see the unintended consequences of these rushed TikTok bans—policies that will do nothing to advance cybersecurity— beginning to impact universities’ ability to share information, recruit students and build communities around athletic teams, student groups, campus publications and more.”
