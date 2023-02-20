AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott wants lawmakers to dedicate $15 billion of the state’s historic surplus to bring down property taxes and $750 million to school safety measures, in his recently released budget.
The 2024-25 budget proposal, which is distributed to lawmakers at the start of each biennium, lists Abbott’ budget priorities.
This session, state lawmakers, who are constitutionally bound to pass a budget, also have roughly $33 billion in surplus funding to distribute.
“Our mighty Texas economy has produced another record – we now have the largest budget surplus in the history of our state. But make no mistake, that money does not belong to the government. It belongs to the taxpayers,” Abbott said in the 25-page document.
While Abbott has frequently advocated for using the surplus to reduce property taxes, the document, for the first time, described how he believes it should be done.
Abbott calls on lawmakers to dedicate $15 billion to “build on the promises made in 2019” by further compressing tax rates in a sustainable manner. In addition to the $15 billion for property taxes, Abbott also recommends passing a bill that automatically enrolls senior citizens for an additional $10,000 homestead exemption on school property taxes, as well as freezes their county taxes.
Abbott also recommended lawmakers make greater investments in school safety, following the tragedy at Uvalde last year, where a gun opened fire on two fourth grade classrooms, killing 21 people.
Of the total $750 million, Abbott asked lawmakers to provide no less than $600 million to make necessary school safety improvements including technology upgrades, hardening equipment, and expanded mental health resources, among others. He also asked $6.6 million be dedicated to officer active-shooter training and $142 million be dedicated to sustaining Texas Child Health Access Through Telemedicine, of TCHATT, which provides telemedicine or telehealth programs in an effort to expand mental health access.
“Despite these efforts, the state of Texas suffered a great loss in the tragedy at Robb Elementary School,” Abbott said. “In response, more was done to provide school districts with the resources needed to ensure they can safely secure their campuses with flexibility, … (but) there are additional opportunities for the Legislature to enhance requirements and provide greater accountability tools.”
On education, Abbott again advocated for the establishment of an Education Savings Account, which allows parents who withdraw their children from public or charter schools to receive a deposit of public dollars into government-authorized savings accounts. The uses of those dollars are restricted to educational purposes.
Abbott also called on lawmakers to reign in curriculum from “inappropriate and ideological content,” while also expanding curriculum transparency for parents. He added that lawmakers should address curriculum challenges with outcomes that enhance student performance and help ease teacher workloads.
Other budget recommendations include increasing pay for teachers and enhancing benefits for retired teachers, providing grants for rural police officers, and making investments in state parks,
Abbott also backed the expansion of Medicaid for new mothers to 12 months postpartum. Last session, a similar bill passed in the house but was reduced to six months in the senate. However, no movement has been made since as the shortened timeline on the law is facing bureaucratic barriers.
He also called on lawmakers to continue funding border security and “provide all the resources necessary to secure our southern border.”
The current legislative budget proposal allocates nearly $4.64 billion to border security measures over the next two years.
“To build the Texas of tomorrow, we must continue the state’s unrelenting efforts to build infrastructure, grow the energy sector, improve job training and public education, and ensure healthcare access — all while keeping Texans safe and preserving the freedoms we enjoy today for future generations,” Abbott said.
The budget proposal echoes top priorities Abbott listed during his State of the State speech last week which included cutting property taxes, ending COVID-19 restrictions, school choice, school safety, bail reform, border security and the fentanyl crisis.
Texas Democratic lawmakers criticized Abbott’s address for not bringing new ideas, instead repeating talking points that appeal to his base.
"I heard red meat for his MAGA base,” said Texas Legislative Black Caucus Chairman Ron Reynolds, of Missouri City. “That's what (Abbott) was catering to.”
Chairman of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, Trey Martinez Fischer, of San Antonio, said the state budget should instead focus on ensuring money is spent equitably.
“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make smart investments, strategic decisions as Texans to share in the responsibility. So before we squander it with pet projects and tax cuts that don't touch everyone in Texas, we ought to fix the things that impact us all,” Martinez Fischer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.