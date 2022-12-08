AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all Texas state agencies to immediately ban the use of TikTok on any government-issued devices on Wednesday after rising fears that the Chinese Communist Party is gaining access to critical U.S. information and infrastructure.
TikTok is a popular video-sharing social media platform with more than 85 million users in the United States. A primary concern is that the platform is owned by Chinese company ByteDance which employs Chinese Communist Party members and has a subsidiary partially owned by the Chinese Communist Party.
Abbott said one of his concerns is TikTok’s ability to manage algorithms, censoring topics politically sensitive to the Chinese Communist Party. Because of this, the FBI has warned that through the app, the Chinese Communist Party could also perpetuate influence operations within the United States.
Texas is one of several states who have recently issued bans of the platform on government-issued devices. Fears escalated after the federal government delayed negotiations with TikTok earlier this week due to potential national security concerns. Even though ByteDance promised that U.S. data is stored within the U.S., it has also been reported that ByteDance planned to use TikTok location information to surveil individual American citizens, Abbott said.
“TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users’ devices—including when, where, and how they conduct Internet activity—and offers this trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government,” Abbott said.
Abbott also ordered direct joint action by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources to develop a model plan for other state agencies that would address vulnerabilities presented by the use of TikTok on personal devices by Jan. 15.
Each state agency will then have until Feb. 15 to implement its own policy governing the use of TikTok on personal devices, the governor’s office said.
“The preservation of the safety and security of Texas is foremost among the duties of our offices,” Abbott said. “While the federal government holds the ultimate responsibility for foreign policy issues, the state also has the responsibility and opportunity to protect itself.”
