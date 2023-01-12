AUSTIN — Nine Texas Hispanic Chambers of Commerce came together Monday to announce the launching of a coalition ahead of the upcoming legislative session.
Initiated by the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the nation’s largest Hispanic chamber, the coalition will advocate for statewide policies that support the economic contributions and entrepreneurial spirit of Hispanic businesses and Hispanics in business in Texas, said Marina Gonzales, president and CEO of San Antonio Hispanic Chamber.
“We are here today collectively because the largest Hispanic chamber of commerce in Texas felt there was a void in leadership at our state capitol for Hispanic businesses and Hispanics in business in Texas,” Gonzales said. “By connecting Texas Hispanic chambers of commerce, this coalition will facilitate cooperative advocacy on statewide legislative issues.”
Specifically, the coalition will focus on policies that are conducive to job creation, entrepreneurship, innovation, capital investment, small business growth, talent and economic development, Gonzales said.
The coalition is comprised of nine Hispanic Chambers including:
- Austin Hispanic Chamber Commerce
- Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- Irving Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Gonzales added that she hopes to welcome more Texas Hispanic chambers to the coalition.
“Hispanic businesses and Hispanics in business do not have a strong voice here at the state capitol, but today that changes,” Gonzales said.
The 88th Legislative Session convened Tuesday.
