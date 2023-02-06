7 counties under disaster declaration following ice storm

AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott issued disaster declarations for seven Texas counties on Saturday after an ice storm caused widespread property damage, hazardous travel disruptions and localized power outages.
The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson counties. Additional counties may be added as damage assessments are completed, a news release said.
"Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm,” Abbott said.
Last week, temperatures dropped as an ice storm moved across much of North, Central and West Texas.
At its peak, as many as 400,000 households and businesses statewide were without power as trees caked in ice buckled to the weight and brought down power lines.
Texans should report any damage using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool, or iSTAT. The iSTAT damage survey can be filled out in English and Spanish online by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov and clicking on “Ice Storm/Winter Weather January 29 - Ongoing."
Details and photos provided in the iSTAT damage reports help emergency management officials determine if the state meets federal requirements for additional disaster assistance. The submitted information also aids officials in identifying resource needs, a news release said.
Reporting damage through the iSTAT survey is a voluntary activity and is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency. It does not guarantee disaster relief assistance, it said.
"The State of Texas has provided all assistance requested throughout the severe weather this week, and we continue to ensure that communities across our state have the resources and support they need to recover from the winter weather event," Abbott said.
