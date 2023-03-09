AUSTIN — Thirty Texas state senators have signed on to a bill requiring state investing entities to divest from the Russian Federation.
Senate Bill 1817, filed by state Sen Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, directs entities such as the Employees Retirement System of Texas, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, the Comptroller’s Office and their investment of state funds, to cease investments with the Russian Federation. It also prohibits future state investments with the country.
“S.B. 1817, signed by 30 Texas Senator, makes it clear where Texas stands when it comes to totalitarian regimes like Russia that wage war on democracies without reason or provocation,” Bettencourt said in a statement.
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, members of the Texas Senate interim committee pushed for financial leaders of state pensions and other funds to make the change. Bettencourt said this bill codifies that interim change.
The Comptroller’s Office said Texas does not have direct exposure to Russia, and its indirect exposure is at .0001%, or approximately $100 million to $200 million.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said he supports the move by state lawmakers.
“As the world’s ninth largest economy and the nation’s top state for international trade, Texas plays a crucial role in maintaining global geopolitical and economic stability,” Hegar said. “I look forward to working with Senator Bettencourt and this bipartisan coalition of members to ensure Texas’ investments remain consistent with Texas values and don’t support authoritarian regimes or the violent dictatorships.”
State Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville, is the only state senator of the 31 who did not sign on as a joint author of the bill.
His office did not immediately respond to a call about why he had refrained.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.