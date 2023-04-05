AUSTIN — The Texas Senate unanimously approved two pieces of legislation Monday that address the future water needs of the state.
Filed by state Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, Senate Bill 28 and Senate Joint Resolution 75 create a new Water Supply for Texas Fund. Administered by the Texas Water Development Board, the fund will provide loans to develop or acquire new water in Texas.
It also has a focus on rural communities, where funding for infrastructure repair or new water projects is more challenging without a sufficiently large ratepayer base.
If approved by the House, the New Water Supply Fund targets big water supply projects for Texas with a goal to find 2.2 trillion gallons of water in the next 10 years.
“Senate Bill 28 creates a pathway to funding water projects that our grandkids will be around for,” Perry said.
The Texas Water Development Board estimates that 70% of the state’s water line infrastructure is nearing, at, or beyond the end of its life expectancy. A recent Texas 2036 analysis found that Texas will need to spend more than $150 billion over the next 50 years on water infrastructure.
And a separate poll by Texas 2036 found that 89% of surveyed Texas voters support using $5 billion, or about 15% of the surplus funds, to help Texas communities fix aging water infrastructure that is leading to broken pipes, significant losses of water and even boil orders in some communities. About 63% of surveyed voters said they strongly support this investment.
The bill did not list how much money would be dedicated to the fund — particularly as the state sits on a $33 billion surplus — but Perry previously said he believes it will “start with a ‘b’.”
The joint resolution makes it so that even if passed this session, it requires voter approval in November. With voter approval, the fund will become constitutionally protected.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick named creating a water fund a top priority in the senate this legislative session.
“SB 28 is one of my top priorities because Texas cannot wait to address this growing problem,” Patrick said. “Due to our unprecedented budget surplus, the time is now for us to make this investment in our future.”
Sarah Schlessinger, CEO of Texas Water Foundation, said Texas needs to invest in water infrastructure now, as it faces a unique confluence of challenges in water security already.
“We have sharply increasing demand, which requires us to think hard about how to provide that supply. We have a significant drought that is further diminishing our available water supply. and we have the state of our water infrastructure, which is largely aging and resulting in the inefficient use of our existing water supply. Those three challenges make this a unique moment in history, where a state investment in our water infrastructure is critical,” Schlessinger said.
The bill now heads to the House for approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.