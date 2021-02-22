Quinlan Mayor Jacky Goleman issued a state of disaster for the city Monday due to the shortage of water and implemented emergency water conservation measures.
The declaration noted Quinlan was experiencing “unusual and significant threats to the life, health, safety and property of its residents” due to the winter storm.
As critical water shortages exist, the declaration enacted several steps designed to help restore the city’s water supply, including:
* The irrigation of landscaping is prohibited.
• The washing of vehicles is prohibited except for health, sanitation and safety issues
• Outdoor watering, such as through hoses or outdoor faucets is prohibited
The measures are designed to limit water usage by 50 percent.
A full copy of the declaration is included with this story.
