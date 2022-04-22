AUSTIN — Texas state lawmakers are working to address convoluted proposition language that leaves voters confused at the ballot box.
When ballot measures are written, they often are wordy and filled with complex, dense technical terms and can make it difficult for voters to decipher how they choose to vote and what the outcome of that vote would be.
The Texas Senate Committee on Local Government took up the issue Wednesday speaking with government officials and advocates on how to approach language selections in the future.
“At the end of the day, the most important thing is to be honest with the voters on what they're voting on,” said Committee Vice-Chair Sen. Jose Menendez, D-San Antonio.
Lawmakers highlighted the language used in the upcoming May 7 election where two statewide amendments are on the ballot. The first proposition in particular is wordy and can be difficult to interpret upon the first read.
The ballot language reads: a constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.
Essentially, it is asking voters if they are for or against setting a lower property tax rate for elderly and disabled homeowners who did not benefit from the 2019-passed property tax reductions.
Jeff Archer, executive director of the Texas Legislative Council and a witness before senators said the confusing language of the proposition is what concerns him.
“I think what confused people is ‘reducing a limitation’ is almost like a double negative,” Archer said. “[Voters] think they know what it means … but they're afraid it might mean something different.”
To improve ballot language, Archer floated the idea of legislators forming an internal auditing process that reviews ballot language for comprehension before it is finalized or that readability formulas be applied to ballot language.
Keith Ingram, director of the Elections Division in the Secretary of State's office also spoke before the committee. The division plays a large role in the constitutional amendment process and is responsible in drafting an explanatory statement on the nature of the proposition.
The drafted statement then is reviewed by the Texas Attorney General's office before being distributed in English and Spanish to local newspapers statewide.
Ingram said some constitutional amendments and propositions are so complicated — like proposition one — that it is difficult to write a brief explanatory statement that adequately covers all the nuances and complexity and still is readable to the public.
“That's the conundrum that we ran into when we were drafting the explanatory statement for prop on,” Ingram said. “I wish we could have done better but I don't know how it could have.”
Ingram added that current law requires propositions placed on the ballot to be in the form of one sentence. He said lawmakers could choose to change that requirement which would allow for simpler and shorter sentences. However, he noted that more words are not always the best solution either.
“Anytime you're putting more words on the ballot, you increase the amount of time in the booth and potentially increase lines,” Ingram said.
Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, agreed that ballots, while should be clear, are not the place to educate voters on any particular topic or individual, instead voters should conduct their own research prior to arriving at the ballot box.
“We all agree, I believe, that the ballot language should be transparent and easy to understand and exactly on point with the intent and the impact of the vote. But I also agree with you that the ballot box has no place to educate voters, they should be educated before,” she said.
The committee's discussion were part of their interim charges issued by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in early April. Among other measures, the committee was tasked with evaluating current ballot language processes and recommending changes on how to make ballot propositions more easily understood.
