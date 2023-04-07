AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott announced two new statewide initiatives to fight the rise in fentanyl-related deaths during a One Pill Kills event Thursday.
“I am proud to be here today with so many strong voices leading the fight against the fentanyl crisis in Texas communities,” Abbott said. “Together, we will save more innocent lives from being lost to the scourge of fentanyl.”
Beginning immediately, Texas will launch a $10 million multimedia awareness campaign to educate Texans on how to prevent, recognize and reverse fentanyl poisonings. It will be distributed via television, streaming services, radio, online and social media.
In addition, the state will distribute 20,000 doses of Naloxone, a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.
Each of the county sheriff’s offices will be eligible to receive a portion of this first allotment based on county population and size, officials said. It will be distributed through the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
This effort is funded through opioid settlements the state has received from opioid manufacturers and distributors, officials added.
“As we work together to help Texas communities combat these deadly drugs, I look forward to working with local officials and first responders to provide medication that reverses the deadly effects of opioids,” TDEM Chief Nim Kidd said.
The One Pill Kills campaign launched last fall to bring greater awareness to the fentanyl crisis.
Stefanie Turner, with Texas Against Fentanyl, said she lost her 19-year-old son to one illicit Percocet pill purchased from a peer on social media.
She has since dedicated her time to creating awareness about fentanyl, providing resources and supporting affected families who are grieving the loss of a loved one.
“Fentanyl is stealing lives — stealing lives in addiction and in death,” Turner said “We believe these efforts will help influence change and save lives.”
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50–100 times more potent than morphine, often proving lethal with as little as 2 milligrams.
Enough fentanyl equivalent to a packet of sugar can kill as many as 500 people, officials said.
Texas has seen an 89% increase in fentanyl-related deaths between 2020 and 2021, with an estimated 1,672 deaths in 2021, compared to 883 in 2020, per state data.
It also has become the leading cause of death among Americans ages 18 to 45.
“Today we wrote the next chapter in our war on fentanyl, arming Texans with tools to be able to save lives,” Abbott said.
In addition to these efforts, there is a bipartisan push by lawmakers to decriminalize fentanyl testing strips through House Bill 362, by state Rep. Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress.
The strips are pieces of paper that detect the presence of fentanyl in several different drugs including cocaine and heroin.
HB 362 is scheduled to be heard on the house floor on Monday.
“Everybody up here is committed to making sure that we don’t lose a single Texan ever again to a drug that they didn’t even know that they were taking,” Oliverson said.
