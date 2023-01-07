There are likely to be some fires burning around the shores of Lake Tawakoni during the early part of this year, but that’s okay, because it is all planned.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department notified Hunt County Clerk Becky Landrum last month that it intended to conduct one or more prescribed burns at Lake Tawakoni State Park sometime between January and April.
Aimee Oliveri, Assistant Park Superintendent, said that was the primary target timeframe.
“Burn opportunities are dependent on weather, vegetation conditions, current and expected fire danger and many other considerations,” Oliveri said, adding that is the agency is unable to conduct the burns within the target timeframe, it would contact the county again with the new potential time frame.
Oliveri said advance notifications were also sent to Hunt County Commissioner Bobby Stovall and the Commissioners Court, State Representative Bryan Slaton, State Senator Bob Hall and nearby water utility officials.
“In addition, neighboring landowners have been notified of the Department’s intentions,” she said.
A public notice will also be published in the Herald-Banner prior to the burn period.
Those wanting additional information can contact Oliveri at 903-560-7123, ext. 227 or by email at aimee.oliveri@tpwd.texas.gov
