Motorists driving to and through downtown Greenville will once again be able to observe the most patriotic display in Hunt County.
The Greenville Flags project was installed along the Audie Murphy Memorial Overpass Saturday morning, for its 11th anniversary in preparation for the Memorial Day weekend.
Tim and Aletha Kruse of Greenville began the effort, which is also tied to the Park Street Independence Day Parade, in 2012.
Volunteers, including students with the Greenville FFA and Greenville High School Key Club, participated in the installation of hundreds of crosses and attached small United States flags in the grassy median and large flags along either side of the overpass.
The crosses represent every Hunt County resident killed during World War I, World II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, who were identified with assistance from the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum.
Anyone wishing to donate toward the project or who is seeking additional information can visit www.facebook.com/GreenvilleFlags or www.gofundme.com/greenville-flag-project or can mail a donation to Greenville Flags Project, PO Box 1032, Greenville TX 75403
