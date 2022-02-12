Retired Greenville teacher Staci Shanks Prier will be watching the Super Bowl closely at home on TV and will be pulling for the Rams on Sunday.
Prier, who taught school for 29 years, has a special reason for cheering on the Los Angeles Rams as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals. She got to know Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford when he was playing football at Highland Park High School.
Her husband Cliff Prier coached Matthew Stafford and current Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw when both played for the freshman football team at Highland Park. Kershaw was the center on that team and Stafford was the quarterback. Prier is now the head softball coach for the Bland Lady Tigers.
“Cliff started coaching at Highland Park when Matthew was a freshman,” said Staci.
She said her husband noticed Stafford’s outstanding talent even as a freshman.
“He was like, ‘This is something else,’” she said.
Prier moved up to the varsity coaching staff as an assistant as Stafford advanced to the varsity, though Kershaw left football to concentrate on baseball. Kershaw is a three-time winner of the Cy Young Award presented to the top pitcher in the National League.
Stafford led Highland Park to a state football title in 2005 and then has gone on to a stellar career at the University of Georgia and in the National Football League with first the Detroit Lions and now the Rams. He’s thrown for 49,995 yards and 323 touchdowns in his NFL career.
“Watching him in all the years, being a coach’s wife I am like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve never seen anything like it,’” Staci said of Stafford’s talent. “He’s just a phenomenal player.”
Staci said despite Stafford’s considerable talent he is “very unassuming.”
“He did not want the spotlight on him,” he said. “He was just a true teammate.
“He’s a great father. He’s a great husband. He’s just a great person. He has four girls and is such a girls’ dad.”
She said she and Cliff get vocal when they watch Stafford on TV.
“Cliff will say, ‘C’mon Matthew. C’mon Matthew.’”
Staci said she “teared up” after the Rams beat Tampa Bay and Tom Brady 30-27 at the divisional round.
Staci now has a good-luck ritual for the Rams. She wears a pair of Matthew Stafford Rams socks on game day. So far, the Rams are undefeated when she’s wearing those socks.
Her son Cade Prier, who is a student at LSU, has a special reason for pulling for Stafford.
“Cliff told the boys (including other son Brendan) at the beginning of the season that one of them needed to get Matthew on their fantasy team, because he’s going to go off this season. Forget (Patrick) Mahomes and (Aaron) Rodgers, get Stafford. Cade got him.”
Staci said she and Cliff are very happy for Stafford’s success.
“We’re just glad to see that he is finally getting the credit he deserves.”
