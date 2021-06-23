Trapped mosquitoes in the Ridgecrest area tested positive for West Nile Virus.
Trucks will begin spraying at approximately 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., tonight, Thursday and Friday, weather permitting. The spraying will take about 3-4 hours. It is recommended that citizens stay indoors during this time.
To avoid mosquito bites, apply insect repellent on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors. Use an EPA registered insect repellent such as those containing DEET. Permethrin sprayed on clothing provides protection through several washes. Products with a higher percentage of DEET as active ingredient generally give longer protection.
For more preventive measures visit http://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/index.aspx?NID=720 Don’t spray repellent on skin under clothing. Don’t use permethrin on skin. For details on when
and how to apply repellent, visit www.cdc.gov/westnile
