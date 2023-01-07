What is likely to be one of the year’s biggest events in Hunt County is only about 100 days away from getting underway.
Sponsors are being sought for the 2023 Hunt County Fair and Livestock Show, scheduled April 21-30.
The Fair is celebrating its 56th year. Organizers announced this past week that sponsorships in support of the event are now available, ranging from the Friends of the Fair at $750, to Diamond Sponsorships at $10,000 each.
Depending on the level of sponsorship, benefits include free Fair tickets, banner recognition on the Fairgrounds, displays on the Fair’s web site and social media pages and more.
Those seeking information on the sponsorship opportunities or about plans for the 2023 Fair can contact fairmanager@huntcountyfair.net, call 903-454-1503 the fair or visit huntcountyfair.net
The 2022 event set records during the Livestock Sale of Champions as sellers collected $784,000. The Fair presented approximately $12,000 in scholarships to help pay for students attending college or trade school.
