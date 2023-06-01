School’s out and the temperatures are climbing, which makes it a good time for the two City of Greenville splash pads to be up and running.
The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled Saturday as the official opening day for the summer for both the splash pads at Ja Lu Park and at Graham park, with parties planned at both locations.
The event at Ja Lu, 2 Lou Finney Blvd., is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the party at Graham Park, 800 Walnut Street, set for 3-5 p.m. Saturday.
While at the Ja Lu Park, visitors may want to walk next door to the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library, where the additional free activities are planned during the library’s Summer Reading Adventure kickoff.
The library will be hosting a Touch A Truck event, where kids can climb on multiple large vehicles, starting at 10 a.m. and will have the Creature Teacher at 1 p.m. with several animals. Children can also sign up for the summer reading program and learn more about all of the activities planned at the library.
Additional information is available by calling the library at 903-457-2992 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GreenvilleTXLibrary
