With temperatures heating up this weekend, and with the start of summer arriving, there are some options available to cool off in Greenville.
• The Splash Kingdom Air Patrol Waterpark in Greenville will be opening its seventh season Saturday and will feature a new attraction.
A water slide, the first new major addition since the park opened in June 2016, was built. A contest was offered online to determine the name for the slide, with the winner to be announced May 31. Admission to the aviation-themed water park inside the Greenville Towne Center along the Interstate 30 south service road is $25.95 per person; or $20.95 each for senior, military and anyone under 42 inches tall. Admission is $14.44 per person for everyone after 4 p.m. Additional information is available online at https://www.splashkingdomwaterpark.com/greenville-air-patrol/
• The City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department plans on opening the splash pad in the Ja-Lu Municipal Park for its sixth season this weekend..
The splash pad in Graham Park will also be activated for the summer Saturday.
The Greenville Council voted in 2016 to replace the former Ja-Lu Municipal Pool as the first step in a master plan for the park. The splash pad covers about 1,400 square feet and includes multiple features, shooting and spraying water from both above and below ground. The above ground water features are designed to be interchangeable.
The project was completed in June 2017. A portion of the $2.5 million received from the sale of the Paul Mathews Exchange Building was used to pay for the project.
The Graham Park splash pad was added as part of the complete renovation of the park in 2012.
