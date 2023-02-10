A third candidate has filed to run for Place 3 on the Greenville City Council.
Phillip Spencer, who lists his occupation as corporate investigator, has joined a race that also includes incumbent Councilwoman Kristen Ciara Washington and Carl Jameson.
Spencer served 15 years with the Greenville Police Department and was honored in 2019 as the Greenville Kiwanis Police Officer of the Year. His field of expertise is corporate fraud.
Municipal elections will be May 6. Early voting begins April 24-28 and will continue May 1 and 2 at the Hunt County Election Office, 2117A Washington Street. On Election Day, the polling location for qualified voters in District 3 will be at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
