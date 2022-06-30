A special election to select a new Place 2 city council member will be conducted on Sept. 6, the Greenville City Council decided Tuesday.
The election will fill the vacancy left by Byron Taylor’s resignation last week.
Former Place 2 Councilman Al Atkins, who was defeated in May by Taylor, indicated that he intends to seek election to the open seat.
The candidate filing period will extend through July 15, according to City Secretary Carole Kuykendall. All pertinent election information will be posted on the city’s website as well as on the bulletin board at City Hall.
Early voting in the election will take place Aug. 22 through Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hunt County Elections Administrator’s office, 2217 Washington St. Applications for ballot by mail must be received by Friday, Aug. 26 at the Elections Administrator’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.