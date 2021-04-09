A scam in which Hunt County and area residents receive calls, allegedly from the Social Security Administration, warning their account has been suspended or similar claims, is again making the rounds.
One Herald-Banner reader said they had received such a call today.
I a published article in January, the Inspector General for Social Security, Gail S. Ennis, warned the public about widespread Social Security-related telephone scams. Ennis said Social Security will never:
• Suspend your Social Security number because someone else has used it in a crime.
• Threaten you with arrest or other legal action unless you immediately pay a fine or fee.
• Require payment by retail gift card, wire transfer, internet currency, or mailing cash.
• Promise a benefit increase or other assistance in exchange for payment.
• Send official letters or reports containing your personal information via email.
“Don’t believe anyone who calls you unsolicited from a government agency and threatens you — just hang up,” Ennis said. “They may use real names or badge numbers to sound more official, but they are not. We will keep updating you as scam tactics evolve — because public awareness is the best weapon we have against them.”
People may report Social Security scams — or other Social Security fraud — via the OIG website.
