When state Rep. Bryan Slaton recently filed a House bill to name a stretch of FM 1570 in Hunt County in honor of Terri Lynn Hall, the legislation contained a flaw.
Much of that same stretch of highway already has a name -- the John L. Horn Memorial Parkway. The name was approved by an act of the Texas Legislature in May 2019. The bill seeking the naming of the road to honor Horn was filed by Slaton's predecessor, the late Dan Flynn.
John Horn was a former Hunt County county judge. He was first elected in 2006 and served until his death in 2018 at age 52. Horn was a powerhouse elected official at the local and regional level.
Terri Lynn Hall is a conservative Republican who lives in the Hill Country. For the past 17 years she has led efforts against the establishment of toll highways in Texas.
"With her wisdom and expertise, she helped the Hunt County community stop the construction of a toll road that the data proved was unnecessary, thereby protecting the private property of hundreds of people, and saving the community thousands of dollars in toll fees," Slaton said in a press release issued Thursday.
Slaton blamed the mistake on a staff error.
"My staff mistakenly drafted the bill using a portion of FM 1570, which is already named in honor of Judge Horn. This was not the intent. We are working with our legislative council to draft a committee substitute that uses a different road between Greenville and Royse City and have communicated this error to those who have inquired."
