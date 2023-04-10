Republican state Rep. Bryan Slaton has retained a Rockwall attorney as he reportedly faces a complaint filed against him.
The Law Firm of Patrick Short announced Monday that it has been engaged by Slaton in a matter relating to a possible complaint filed against him with the Texas House Committee on General Investigating.
“We are aware of outrageous claims circulating online by second-tier media that make false claims against Representative Slaton,” stated Short. “As a result, he has been advised to forward all inquiries in this matter—including any that may relate to a possible complaint—to his legal counsel.”
When reached Monday, Short said he had no further comment on the matter. Calls placed to Slaton's office this morning went unanswered.
Slaton (R-Royse City) is serving his second term representing Hunt, Hopkins, and Van Zandt counties in Texas House District 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.