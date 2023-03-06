State Rep. Bryan Slaton this week filed the “TEXIT Referendum Act,” which, if passed, would place a referendum on the ballot during the next general election, allowing Texans to vote on whether to stay in the union.
Said Slaton: “The Texas Constitution is clear that all political power resides in the people. After decades of continuous abuse of our rights and liberties by the federal government, it is time to let the people of Texas make their voices heard.”
If a majority of the people of Texas vote ‘yes’ on the referendum, a committee will be established to investigate the feasibility of independence from the union and propose options and potential plans for independence to the Texas Legislature.
Slaton added, “On this 187th anniversary of the fall of the Alamo I’m proud to file this bill to let the people of Texas vote on the future of our State. Texas was born out of a desire for liberty and self-governance, and that desire continues to burn in the hearts of all Texans.”
Similar legislation was filed by Rep. Kyle Biedermann in the 87th Legislature, where it was referred to the State Affairs Committee and failed to receive a hearing.
