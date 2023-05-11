Former House District 2 Representative Bryan Slaton has been formally expelled from the Texas Legislature.
The Royse City Republican became the first member of the Legislature to be cast out of office since 1927. Slaton had an inappropriate sexual relationship with an aide, an investigation determined.
The expulsion was a unanimous 147-0, even after Slaton resigned Monday following the release of a report issued this weekend by the House General Investigative Committee
Rep Ann Johnson (D-Houston) spoke during the expulsion hearing.
“We’re not here because two consenting adults met and fell in love,” Johnson said. “We are here because a 45 year old took advantage of and abused his power over his subordinate teenager. When he realized (he would get in trouble), he came up with a plan and tried to cover it up.”
“I hope the actions taken here today sends a message that sexual harassment and inappropriate activities in the workplace will be condoned,” said Speaker of the House Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont). ‘For those who work in this building, I hope it is a reminder, it only takes one voice to make a difference. I want to thank Chairman Murr and members of the Committee on General Investigating for working diligently and decisively. I want to thank the members of this body for having respect for the process. And lastly and most importantly, I think those who came forward (and) those who cooperated with the investigation, the Texas House and all those who work in this body owe you a great debt.”
Slaton’s name was officially removed from the House chambers following the vote.
