Bryan Slaton has claimed victory in the Republican Party runoff in the race for Texas House of Representatives District 2.
With all of the votes in for Hunt County, Slaton had received 4,386 votes (60.54 percent) to Flynn's 2,859 votes (39.46 percent).
Votes district wide had not been totaled as of press time Tuesday night.
Slaton posted on Facebook that it would appear his campaign would be victorious with about 60 percent of the vote across the district.
“I can't tell you how humbling it is to be so overwhelmingly supported by my community,” Slaton said.
When reached tonight, Flynn admitted his campaign would come up short.
“Obviously we are very disappointed,” Flynn said. “I will be calling Bryan and will be congratulating him.”
It was the third time Flynn and Slaton had battled for the spot.
“To those of you who supported me from day 1, thank you,” Slaton said. “To those of you who have come on board in the last several months, I couldn't have done this without you. This is a victory for House District 2, and I promise I won't let you down. To grassroots conservatives across the state, I promise you I won't back down from the fight next session. I want to thank Mr. Flynn for his service, and also let every one of Dan Flynn's voters know that my door is open, and I'm ready to serve you.”
Slaton will be facing Democratic Party nominee Bill Brannon of Como in November for the office.
Flynn defeated Brannon in the 2018 election.
