State Rep. Bryan Slaton (R-Royse City) filed a bill that clarifies that any Texas statute prohibiting abortion applies to pregnant biological females, even if they do not “identify” as a woman or female, his office said in a news release.
HB 3850 would ensure that a pregnant woman cannot obtain an abortion by claiming to be a man.
Slaton said: “The left is always on the offensive, and the right is always defensive. The left takes two steps forward, and we push back one step if any. The left will stop at nothing to continue abortion in our state. HB 3850 will simply ensure that the radical left will not utilize their radical transgender ideology in order to get around our abortion laws and kill innocent babies in the womb.”
