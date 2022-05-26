The husband of one of the two teachers slain Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde has suffered a fatal heart attack, Ernie Zuniga of KAAB news in San Antonio reported today on Twitter.
Joe Garcia and teacher Irma Garcia were high school sweethearts and married for 24 year. They leave behind four children.
Irma, 49, was a forth-grade teacher in her 23rd year teaching at Robb, according to the school’s website.
In 2019, Irma became a finalist for the Trinity Prize for Excellence in Teaching, which is awarded to exceptional teachers in the San Antonio area by Trinity University.
“She would literally do anything for anybody ... no questions asked,” Irma’s cousin Debra Austin posted on GoFundMe. “She loved her classroom kids and died trying to protect them. Please donate anything you can to help her family. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Garcia family for various expenses. Thank you and God bless.
“I am equally devastated to report Irma's husband Joe has tragically passed away this morning as a result of a medical emergency. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear."
