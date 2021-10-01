A resident of The Cedars neighborhood in Greenville began the monthlong countdown to Halloween Friday morning, returning to what has been a local tradition of displays involving skeletons and all sorts of other items.
In October 2020, the skeletons could been seen doing everything from yoga to playing cards, all the way to arming themselves with swords and shields to march along Colony Drive.
Friday’s display featured another fall obsession, namely Pumpkin Spiced everything.
