After a chance of showers this evening in Hunt County and North Texas, Friday is expected to be rainy all day, with the potential for some severe weather, before things finally settle down Saturday.
The National Weather Service forecast as of 2:45 p.m. Thursday:
• There is a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5 p.m. today. Cloudy, with east wind gusts as high as 20 mph.
• Showers are likely tonight and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 and 5 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 a.m. and a low around 55.
• Showers and thunderstorms are expected before 9 a.m. Friday, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. with high near 62 and east wind gusts as high as 25 mph.
There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Saturday, with a low around 48 and north wind gusts as high as 25 mph.
• Saturday is forecast to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 62 and north wind gusts as high as 25 mph.
