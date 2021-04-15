Troup, Texas - Rhonda Lois You, 66, of Troup, Texas, passed away April 7, 2021. She was born December 17, 1954, in Overton, Texas to the late Clifton Earl and Gladys Frances Tennison Hamilton. Memorial services for Rhonda will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Cottle Funeral Home Chap…