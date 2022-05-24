Hunt County could be in line for several doses of rain and potential flooding later today and through the night.
A Flood Watch is in effect for counties to the southeast, but Hunt County is currently not under any watches or warnings.
The National Weather Service forecast as of late Tuesday morning was calling for a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. this afternoon, with a high near 78. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
There is a 100% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, mainly before 1 a.m., with some of the storms possibly producing heavy rainfall, with a low around 63. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
There is also a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 a.m. Wednesday.
