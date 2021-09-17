Suspects are being sought in connection with a late Thursday night shooting in Hunt County.
The Commerce Police Department has released a statement concerning the incident which was reported in the city:
On Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at approximately 11:40 p.m., the Commerce Police Department responded to the 100 block of Sunrise for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a 25-year-old, unidentified female who had sustained a single gunshot wound to her torso. Officers conducted a search of the area and verified witness accounts, confirming the suspected shooters had fled the area. The shooting victim was stabilized, and air lifted to a Dallas hospital for surgery. Currently the victim is in stable condition. Out of respect for the patient and her family, her name will not be released at this time.
Currently, investigators are continuing to interview witnesses and process evidence. The investigation is ongoing and no suspect information will be released at this time. More information will be released when available.
If you have any information on this shooting, please contact the Commerce Police Department at 903-886-1139. At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public.
