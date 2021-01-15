The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of a Quinlan man in connection with a reported shooting earlier this month which left one man wounded.
The report indicated that deputies responded on the afternoon of Jan. 4 to a 911 call at a residence located in the 9700 block of Private Road 3792 south of Quinlan.Deputies upon arrival discovered one male victim of a gunshot wound inside the residence. Deputies also learned that other individuals who were at the residence fled prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The victim was flown by air ambulance to a Dallas area hospital and was reported recovering from his injury Friday.
Deputies and Criminal Investigation Division began a search for the suspects and processed the crime scene. It was also learned the suspect in the shooting had also brandished a firearm at a witness as he was leaving the scene.
Two subjects have been arrested. Nathan Doyle Dotson, 33, Quinlan, was arrested and booked into the Hunt County Jail on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, where he was being held Thursday in lieu of a total of $395,000 on the assault counts, one count each of evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle and a parole violation.
Aggravated assault is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction b a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison and an optional find of up to $10,000.
The second individual charged was Shannon Irene Landeros, 47, from Quinlan, who was charged with failure to report felony with serious bodily injury as a result. Landeros was released $5,000 bond.
