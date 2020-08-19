The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a girl whose body was found near Royse City earlier this week.
Sheriff Randy Meeks issued a statement this morning, concerning the incident.
“We are not releasing the female’s name at this time,” Meeks said, noting the office received a 911 call Monday of an unresponsive female in the front yard of a residence In the 7900 block of Berry Court outside of Royse City.
AMR and deputies with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office responded and found the female to be deceased. Deputies learned that a 12 year old female had voluntarily left home earlier in the day. Her family had been searching for her, but had not reported her missing.
It was confirmed that the deceased female was the same 12 year old that had gone missing earlier in the day.
There were no obvious cause of death and Justice of the Peace David McNabb ordered for the body to be transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family in this tragic situation,” Meeks said.
