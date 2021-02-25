The Hunt County Sheriff's Office is warning of a potential electric bill payment scam operating in the area:
Today, the Hunt County Sheriff’s was notified by a citizen of a telephone call she had received from a person stating they were from ONCOR. The caller was informing the citizen their electric bill balance could be paid at locations in Greenville.
The citizen is not an ONCOR customer and thought this act was a scam.
ONCOR was contacted by the Sheriff’s Office. ONCOR stated ONCOR would not call to collect money from their customers.
The Sheriff’s Office wanted to share this information and also thank the Citizen for reporting the suspicious activity.
