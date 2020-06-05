Three New York state residents, including a father and son, were in custody on drug-related charges at the Hunt County Detention Center on Friday morning after they were arrested Thursday afternoon by an officer with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.
One of the suspects is also facing additional charges after reportedly attempting to flee from custody.
Lawrence Billings Sr., 78, of Cohoes, New York; Lawrence Billings Jr., 40, of Brooklyn, New York; and Tiffany Jean Lanphear, 29, of Chathum, New York, were each arrested during the stop by the sheriff’s drug interdiction officer.
Sheriff Randy Meeks told the Herald-Banner the officer made the stop at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the 94 mile marker of westbound Interstate 30, at which time an amount of drugs were found inside the vehicle.
Meeks said during the process Billings Jr. was able to free himself from his handcuffs and escape the vehicle, knocking out a window and receiving minor injuries. Medical units were dispatched to the location, but none of the suspects were reported seriously hurt,
Billings Jr. was being held at the jail Friday morning on one count each of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance of more than 400 grams, escape from custody and evading arrest/detention. Total bond was set at $250,000.
Billings Sr. and Lanphear were each charged with one count of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance of more than 400 grams and each had $200,000 bonds set.
The manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance charges were filed as first-degree felonies, each punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison.
It was unknown at press time Friday whether any of the suspects had attorneys or would be filing writs of habeas corpus with the district courts in Hunt County in seeking to have defense counsel’s appointed to represent them on the charges.
