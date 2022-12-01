The Hunt County Sheriff's Office is aware there is public speculation as to whether the remains discovered Wednesday may be those of a missing retired firefighter from Quinlan, but says there is no confirmation one way or another, and may not be for some time:
"On November 30, 2022, the Rains and Hunt County Sheriff’s Offices along with the Texas Rangers responded to investigate the findings of human skeletal remains and other evidentiary items in Rains County. The remains were sent to the University of North Texas for Human Identification for proper identification of the remains.
Our agencies are aware there have been postings on social media regarding evidence and assumptions that the remains are of a missing Quinlan man, however proper identification has not been made and can only be made by dental records or DNA. Identification of human remains can be a lengthy process and we ask that you keep the families who have missing loved ones in mind when posting information about the findings.
This is a joint investigation between Rains and Hunt County Sheriff’s Offices and Texas Rangers. Future investigative and search efforts will be made to locate additional evidence."
