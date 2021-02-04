The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office reported on the investigation into a deceased person discovered Wednesday morning.
On Wednesday, Feb. 3 dispatch was notified by the Hunt County Constable Pct. 4 Office of a report of a suspicious vehicle on State Highway 34 south of the City of Quinlan in the 10000 block. Constable Matthew Regan arrived and located the vehicle on a side road near the creek. Patrol units from the Sheriff’s Office arrived and learned the vehicle was occupied by one male.
The Criminal Investigation Division arrived to process the scene. Justice of the Peace David McNabb performed the inquest into the death. The individual was transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. There was a weapon recovered in the vehicle. As of press time, the Sheriff’s Office does not suspect foul play in the incident.
