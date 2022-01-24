The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of what may be human remains found during the past weekend in a rural location northwest of Greenville.
The sheriff’s office issued a statement late Saturday night indicating that it received a call at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday of possible human remains found on County Road 1060.
Deputies and Investigators arrived on scene and located what appeared to a human skull. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division conducted a thorough search of the area and no other remains were located.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office reported it is being assisted by the Texas Rangers to work with the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification to determine an identity of the remains.
The statement indicated it was an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6838.
